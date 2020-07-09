Lake Andes Recovering From Flood And A Pandemic

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last story in South Dakota News Watch’s “Small Towns, Big Challenges” series.
The last few decades have not been kind to the small South Dakota town of Lake Andes, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made things more challenging.
Located within the borders of the Yankton Sioux Indian Reservation in Charles Mix County in south-central South Dakota, Lake Andes and its 826 residents have seen their share of recent bad luck.
Last year, heavy rains filled Lake Andes — the town’s namesake glacial lake — and caused it to overflow. Rising water swallowed up a park, overtopped several key roads and blocked access to the town’s new Dollar General store. Even before the flood, farm consolidation and low commodity prices had been driving down the area’s rural population and had contributed to declines in the local business community.
Population has remained almost unchanged in the past 20 years in Lake Andes, the county seat of Charles Mix County, which has a population that is about 35% Native American. The town is the proud hometown of Faith Spotted Eagle, one of only two women ever to receive an electoral vote for president of the United States.
Lake Andes, while economically dependent on agriculture, was founded partially as a tourism town. The lake itself has long been known as an angling destination, attracting summer tourists to the town for decades before the Missouri River reservoir system was finished in the 1960s.
As early as 1915, Lake Andes residents were celebrating an annual festival called Fish Days every June, in honor of the anglers who would spend part of their summers in town.
The Fish Days celebration was discontinued in the late 1960s as anglers turned their attention to the Missouri River reservoirs (the event was later revived in the mid-1980s). But even through the 1970s, Lake Andes was doing pretty well for itself.
“When I was a little girl we had a lot of businesses on the street,” said lifelong resident Debbie Houseman. “We were, I’d say, a fairly thriving community. We had a bus depot, we had a movie theater, two grocery stores, a restaurant on Main Street, a bakery, a hair salon, you know, the street was full.”
But as in many South Dakota small towns, the economy began to falter as population losses mounted, Houseman said. Between 1980 and 2018, the population declined from 1,029 to 826, a roughly 20% drop.
“I think like a lot of little towns you know, as kids graduate, there aren’t jobs here for them, so they leave and you don’t retain that population,” Houseman said. “You see that happening with a community like ours.”
The town found itself in a new battle when the flooding hit last year. Still, the community began to recover and things were looking up in February 2020. The town’s leaders were beginning work on repair projects they hoped to pay for with disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said City Finance Officer Debbie Houseman. The dollar store was back open and the local grocery store’s new owner finished some much-needed improvements.
Then came COVID-19. Lake Andes Mayor Ryan Frederick vividly remembers the town’s first brush with the deadly disease. In early March, he attended a meeting at the nearby Fort Randall Casino to figure out how to lower Lake Andes water levels and reduce the risk of future flooding. After the meeting, rumors started to spread that one of the attendees had been exposed to COVID-19.
“Then it was just complete chaos, because people are trying to figure out who was there and what you would have touched and all that stuff,” Frederick said.
About a week later, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem issued executive orders outlining steps cities and towns should take to slow the spread of COVID-19. Lake Andes, though, took its time to craft and pass an ordinance shutting down nonessential businesses and bars. The town’s ordinance took effect on April 22, Frederick said. But citizens had already drastically changed their routines.
“I think people were just scared,” Frederick said. “There weren’t people moving around or really doing anything. I mean, people were just staying in, doing their social distancing.”
Still, the city government’s ordinance ordering nonessential businesses to close was a tough sell, Frederick said.
“It was a tough decision to do that as a council because you have a business owner, two business owners, and that’s their livelihood,” Frederick said. “But you’ve got to protect the people. We didn’t want to get COVID here and just have it spread like wildfire.”
The ordinance was repealed on April 30 and by mid-June, Frederick said, the town and its residents had mostly gone back to business as usual.
The Circle H motel and campground was doing brisk business in mid-June. The motel is located on the south side of Lake Andes where U.S. 281 turns southeast toward the Missouri River in a good spot for anglers to wet a line.
Mary Snyder and her husband, Larry, sold their farm and bought the motel 18 years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was the river, the area’s good pheasant hunting and it’s close to my family,” Snyder said.
The motel saw a steady stream of customers throughout March, April and May thanks to nearby wind farm construction and out-of-state contractors working on area highways, Snyder said. But she was a little worried the virus might affect the motel’s busiest season in summer.
Nearly all of the Circle H’s summer business comes from Iowans and Nebraskans hauling boats west for long fishing weekends on the Missouri River. Many are repeat customers and have become good friends over the years, Snyder said. But the flooding in 2019 kept many nonresident anglers away. Spring of 2020 started off pretty slow, too.
“We had to postpone our annual walleye tournament,” Snyder said.
Most of the Circle H’s employees are Snyder’s granddaughters, so making payroll wasn’t a big problem. By the end of May, anglers from surrounding states were starting to show up. As it turns out, the 2019 flood may well have improved fishing on the Missouri River. And Lake Andes itself has been stocked with walleyes in each of the last three years, Snyder said.
By the middle of June, the Circle H’s campground was mostly full and many of its rooms were occupied. Any concern Snyder had about her motel’s future had dissipated. As long as there were fish in the Missouri, Snyder said, there would be customers for her motel.
“It’s quite a God-given blessing to us, that river,” Snyder said.
The return of anglers has contributed to one of the pieces of good news arising from the pandemic, Houseman said. The South Dakota Department of Revenue reported in June 2020, that Lake Andes had actually seen a 7% increase in sales tax collections during the first five months of the year compared to 2019. Houseman attributed much of the sales tax bump to more Lake Andes residents shopping for groceries and other essentials closer to home.
For Mike Dangle, who works for Charles Mix Electric, the rural electric co-op that serves Lake Andes, the pandemic hasn’t been much more than a minor inconvenience. His family was able to get everything they needed locally and was even able to get their kids’ school work completed through the internet.
Dangle grew up in Irene, a small town about 75 miles east of Lake Andes. It was his work for Charles Mix Electric that brought him and his family to the town more than two decades ago. They now live on a small hobby farm a few miles north of Lake Andes.
The social distancing has been the toughest part of the pandemic so far, Dangel said. Small towns such as Lake Andes are built on relationships and not being able to meet in person or attend church has been isolating. But, on the whole, Lake Andes has been a great home town, Dangle said.
“It’s a great community to live in,” he said. “There’s a great small town atmosphere and everyone knows each other.”
