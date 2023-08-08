The Yankton Community Library (YCL) staff hopes everyone enjoyed its action-packed summer reading program. In August, they will slow things down to get ready for fall programming.
Storytime will be taking a break until Sept. 4, but preschoolers can still enjoy “stay and play” every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. We hope to see you Aug. 9, 16, 23, and 30 for toys, learning, and social interaction.
Due to popular demand, we will continue LEGO Club in August on Aug. 17 and 31. Join the staff at 3:45 p.m. to build whatever your imagination can dream up.
On Thursday, Aug. 10, at 3:45 p.m., bring a friend to enjoy some board games at the library. People of all ages are invited to attend.
In anticipation of National Dog Day, YCL will be showing the movie “Beethoven” on Aug. 24 at 3:45 p.m. The movie is rated PG and has a run time of 1 hour, 28 minutes.
