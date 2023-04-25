LINCOLN, Neb. — A proposed U.S. Highway 81 expressway between Yankton and Norfolk, Nebraska, may have found a new on-ramp for funding.
The Nebraska Legislature is considering the use of bonds — a financial fast track — that could benefit a proposed divided four-lane highway between Yankton and Norfolk. The roughly 60-mile stretch currently consists of a patchwork of two and four lanes with almost no shoulders and running through hilly, winding terrain.
District 40 Sen. Barry DeKay of Niobrara serves on the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee. He argues the expressway is needed for both safety and economic reasons. The highway has become increasingly popular with truckers, farmers and travelers with boats and large recreational vehicles.
The Nebraska Legislature set up an expressway system in 1988, but Highway 81 from York to Columbus wasn’t completed and the nearly 60-mile stretch from Yankton to Norfolk wasn’t even listed on the plan.
“The purpose of the expressway system is to connect urban centers with a population of 15,000 residents or more to the National System of Interstate and Defense Highways,” DeKay said. “Norfolk has 25,000 residents, and Yankton has more than 15,000, with thousands more who live just west of Yankton along Lewis and Clark Lake.”
District 22 Sen. Mike Moser of Lincoln has introduced LB 706, that provides the bonding option. DeKay has signed on as one of the co-sponsors of the bill, introduced in the Revenue Committee. If passed, it contains an emergency clause for its immediate enactment.
The Legislature, which had been recessed, returns to action today (Wednesday).
“Sen. Moser prioritized LB 706, which would allow the NDOT (Nebraska Department of Transportation) to use bond financing by authorizing issuance of highway bonds under the Nebraska Highway Bond Act,” DeKay said. “(It can be used) to accelerate completion of the highway construction projects identified in the Build Nebraska Act.”
The US 81 traffic will increase with the STAR WARS recreation and tourism program for northeast Nebraska, DeKay said. The Knox County project calls for a visitor lodge and upgrades at Niobrara State Park, along with expansion of Weigand Marina along Lewis and Clark Lake.
From available figures from 2013-2020, the NDOT data for the Norfolk-Yankton stretch listed 13 fatality crashes, 21 suspected serious-injury crashes, 32 visible-injury crashes, 37 possible-injury crashes, 157 property damage-only crashes and 24 non-reportable crashes.
DeKay has argued U.S. 81 needs the divided four lanes as part of the transcontinental Pan American Highway. Also, the Yankton-Norfolk stretch represents an unfinished part of the Nebraska expressway system and not new construction, he added.
“While LB 706 doesn’t affect the Norfolk-Yankton segment of Highway 81 directly, it opens the door to potentially accelerate the process to expand Highway 81 by paying with bonds — as opposed to pay as you go — if and when Highway 81 can get scheduled on NDOT’s project calendar,” DeKay said.
THE BONDING PROCESS
LB 706 contains the framework for the bonds and repayment. The measure notes the time is right to pursue major highway projects.
“The Legislature finds that safe and modern highway infrastructure is of great importance to Nebraska’s residents, agricultural economy, business economy and future economic growth,” the bill says. “Furthermore, the Legislature finds that it is in the interest of Nebraska taxpayers to leverage historically low interest rates to offset the challenges that construction inflation and uncertain federal highway funding pose to adequately financing the state’s infrastructure needs.”
Under LB 706, the Nebraska Legislature intends to conservatively utilize bond financing by issuing bonds, not to exceed $450 million in principal and $30 million in annual debt service, for not more than 19 years.
The action seeks to “accelerate completion of the highway construction projects identified and to be identified for the funding under the Build Nebraska Act.”
LB 706 isn’t DeKay’s only effort to secure U.S. 81 funding this legislative session.
He has introduced LB 454, which would require the NDOT to plan, design and purchase rights-of-way for U.S. 81 and declare legislative intent to appropriate funds. The bill was assigned to the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee.
“The Department of Roads first identified the need for an expressway system for northeast Nebraska,” the bill says.
In fulfillment of that goal, LB 454 calls for divided four-lane highway not only between Norfolk and the South Dakota border but also 43 miles of U.S. Highway 81 from York to seven miles south of Columbus.
Also, the bill calls for signage and development of a gateway entrance at U.S. Highway 81 and Nebraska Highway 12 to alert travelers to the locations of Niobrara State Park and Lewis and Clark Lake.
Moser has co-sponsored LB 454 and serves with DeKay on the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, where the bill has received a hearing and remains for now.
During its committee hearing, four persons from all along the U.S. 81 corridor testified in favor with none against. The bills also received 13 favorable written comments, one opposed and one neutral.
CHANGING FACES
Both LB 706 and LB 454 are awaiting further action amidst recent changes among state senators.
Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln resigned from the Legislature to focus on her mayoral run. She had chaired the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, with Moser as vice chairman.
Now, Moser has been moved up to chairman. He had been serving as interim chair of the committee, which oversees roads and broadband internet deployment. He will now lead the committee for the remainder of the 108th Legislature.
Gov. Jim Pillen appointed Carolyn Bosn of Lincoln as Geist’s replacement as District 25 state senator. In addition, Bosn will replace Geist on the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee.
Based on the latest available NDOT figures, U.S. 81 meets the criteria for traffic.
The NDOT has conducted traffic counts at spot locations along Highway 81 in northeast Nebraska, according to District 3 Engineer Kevin Domogalla in Norfolk. The vehicle count varies depending on the location, he added.
For example, he noted the average annual daily traffic (AADT) counts are among the highest between Discovery Bridge at Yankton and N-121, located just south of the bridge and leading to Gavins Point Dam and other sites.
“The four-lane directly north of the N-121 junction has an AADT of 7,310 vehicles, with 700 of them being trucks. Directly south of the intersection, where it converges to a two lane, the counts are 5,580 with 620 trucks,” he said. “That is due to some traffic exiting onto and arriving from N-121 or the county road to St. Helena. Just south of the N-84 junction, it drops to 2,480 vehicles with 655 trucks as reported in 2020.”
The Highway 84 intersection, located between Hartington and Bloomfield, lies about 20 miles south of Yankton.
In the same manner, U.S. 81 traffic counts are among the highest between Norfolk and Nebraska Highway 13 to the north, Domogalla said. According to NDOT figures, that section of highway trended around 8,500 vehicles daily through much of 2022. The stretch averaged about 8,200 for the entire year.
“(Heading north), the numbers drop off at the Highway 13 junction and jump back up at (Highway) 121,” Domogalla noted.
DeKay told the Press & Dakotan that LB 454 may not see the floor this session. He alluded to State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh’s weeks-long filibuster on the Senate floor to fight a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
DeKay said in a recent Press & Dakotan column that the Legislature had passed its first four bills of the session.
“LB 454 remains in committee and is unlikely to be debated this year due to the ongoing filibuster,” DeKay said. He added that it remains likely not every bill, including those designated as priorities, will be heard this session.
However, it doesn’t mean that his bill or other expressway legislation is dead for this session or the foreseeable future, he said.
“The committee has mostly focused on getting priority bills and noncontroversial, easy-to-pass legislation out to the floor first,” he said. “I expect there will be more conversations with the committee and even with NDOT on a path forward.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.