Highway 81
Kelly Hertz/P&D

LINCOLN, Neb. — A proposed U.S. Highway 81 expressway between Yankton and Norfolk, Nebraska, may have found a new on-ramp for funding.

The Nebraska Legislature is considering the use of bonds — a financial fast track — that could benefit a proposed divided four-lane highway between Yankton and Norfolk. The roughly 60-mile stretch currently consists of a patchwork of two and four lanes with almost no shoulders and running through hilly, winding terrain.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.