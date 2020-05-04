The Boys & Girls Club of Yankton announces their participation in #GivingTuesdayNow, a new global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5, 2020 as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.
The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.
“In this time of uncertainty, the Club is here to serve those who need us most. Thanks to the generosity of the Yankton community, our staff members are doing whatever it takes to help keep kids and their families safe and healthy through the COVID-19 crisis,” stated Tim Lease, chief executive officer.
The Boys & Girls Club of Yankton has been working tirelessly every day to make a difference in our community during this crisis. While we can no longer open our doors to the community at large, the Boys & Girls Club has continued to support our Club kids and families through:
• Virtual programming to all our members through age appropriate social media groups with programming targeted to our three priority outcomes: Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles and Character & Leadership.
• Open our doors to our first responders’ children to provide a secure place while they work hard to keep our community safe.
The Boys & Girls Club of Yankton faces a significant loss of earned income and philanthropic losses, as they have postponed or canceled events. However, revenue is critical to help us reach our families. Support from the Yankton community will allow us to keep our doors open for first responders, allow Club staff members to continue to provide programs and meals and to check on Club families to ensure they have the resources they need, including food, community resources, or educational activities they can complete from home to ensure kids’ minds and bodies stay active during time away from school and the Club.
Every gift, no matter how big or small, makes an impact during this challenging time. Those interested in joining the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton #GivingTuesdayNow efforts can visit www.greatfuturessd.org, call (605) 692-3333, or send via mail to 2008 Mulberry Street, Yankton, SD 57078.
The mission of the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.
