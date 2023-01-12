The Mead Museum in Yankton will be hosting a traveling Smithsonian exhibit from Jan. 14-March 4. “Crossroads Change in Rural America” encourages conversations about our local history, explores the pleasures and challenges of living rural and examines how change has made an impact on our communities.
Yankton County communities have a unique store to tell. The local portion of this exhibit will include the storytelling power of common everyday life objects, photographs and memorabilia from Gayville, Lesterville, Mission Hill, Utica, Volin and Yankton. The exhibit will also highlight several ghost towns in the area.
