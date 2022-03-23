Clay County Eyes New Jail

VERMILLION — Clay County commissioners struggled Tuesday, trying to forecast the effects that inflation and supply chain issues may have on building costs before ultimately deciding to issue an amount not to exceed $39,186,000 in General Obligation Bonds to pay for the construction of a new jail and a new law enforcement center.
Clay County voters will be asked to approve the issuance of these bonds in the upcoming election on June 7.
If the bond issue is approved, the new facilities will replace the century-old Clay County Jail, but unlike a bond issue attempted a year ago by the county, this request for funding will not have any effect on the Clay County Courthouse in Vermillion. Operations in the courthouse, which was constructed in 1912, will remain unchanged.
The current law enforcement center, which was constructed in 1989 and houses the offices of the Clay County Sheriff and the Vermillion Police Department, will be vacated as those offices will move to the new law enforcement center.
Of the $39 million, the city’s share would be $9 million in this proposal.
The construction cost numbers that commissioners found themselves kicking around were based on 12.5% average annual inflation from the midpoint of the construction project, which would be 22 months from March 1. That pushes the total cost escalation of the project to roughly 23%, “which is almost $6 million,” said Dick Strassburg, the county commission’s consultant on this project.
During Tuesday’s discussion, Strassburg suggested commissioners consider the possibility of that average annual inflation number possibly rising to 17%. Should that happen, the total cost of the project would rise to about $41.5 million.
Commissioner Betty Smith said voters would reject issuing $41 million in bonds. She asked what impact a $39 million bond issue would have on county residents’ real estate taxes.
Commission Chairman Travis Mockler did some quick math and figured, with bond interest rates at 2.5%, the effect of the county’s $30 million share of the project’s cost would add about $98 per $100,000 in assessed property value. That’s approximately an increase of $28 over what county taxpayers are paying currently for a $725,000 property tax opt-out being used to house prisoners for the last year since the current county jail is no longer used to house prisoners full-time. Clay County prisoners, after spending 72 hours in the county jail, are housed in area county jails.
The city’s share of this project is projected to be $9 million.
“I don’t want to speak for the city; I don’t know how they’re going to pay for theirs, if it’s going to be a sales tax or what they have,” Mockler said.
Strassburg said his 12.5% estimate was achieved using an “unsophisticated” method.
“Last year, it was within the industry 20% to 21%,” he said. “There might be some consensus that it might be more like 15% this year, but it seems like there are things that are popping up every week that’s a new spike in prices.”
Recent news reports indicate that increases in steel prices may have started to slow down, he added.
As labor availably tightens, prices go up, he said.
Commissioners discussed using some of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds it has received to provide some relief to the county’s property taxpayers.
“If we can use the ARPA money to relieve the burden of the opt-out, that will make for a much smoother transition for taxpayers,” Smith said.
Should those funds be used to reduce the total of the bond issue amount, it would be a spreading of tax relief over a 30-year period. Should it be used to help avoid issuing another $750,000 opt-out to pay for prisoner housing, it would provide immediate taxpayer relief, she said.
“I think if there’s anything you can do along the lines of using those (ARPA) funds if possible is a good idea, as well, because anyone who owns property knows that the value of that property has continued to go up,” said State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy, “and so it is incredibly painful. It’s not just the opt-out, it’s the opt-out on top of an increase in your property value plus, then, this.”
Commissioner Mike Manning said he would hate to pass a bond issue that would leave the county short of funds to construct the planned jail and law enforcement center, especially after conversations with Sheriff Andy Howe and others have indicated that all that can be done has been done to keep the project’s cost down.
Smith added that she is convinced that now is the time to construct the new jail and law enforcement center.
Strassburg noted that a project in Watertown that he is helping with is already purchasing building materials, such as steel, roofing and insulation.
“That’s going out to bid right now, just so we can lock in a price … we’re literally going to take possession of roofing. We’re not going to begin construction on the project until this fall, but we’re buying out the roof now to lock in on the pricing,” he said.
The Clay County Commission agreed in March 2021 to ask voters to approve the issuance of $41 million in bonds to finance the construction of a new county jail, law enforcement safety center, courts and government services facility at a different site other than the present century-old courthouse in Vermillion, which contains the county jail.
The bond issue failed overwhelmingly at the polls in June 2021. Of the 2,310 Clay County voters that cast ballots to whether the county should seek a $41 million bond issue, 1,544 voted “no.” That equates to approximately 66.8% of voters indicating they did not favor the county’s plan.
Discussion of courthouse issues this past year has included the possible repurposing of the present law enforcement center into new uses by the county, should the upcoming bond issue be approved this June.
The new jail and law enforcement center, if voters approve the bond issue, will be constructed on 7.4 acres of land located at the corner of W. Cherry Street and Stanford Street. The land has a price tag of $1.3 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.