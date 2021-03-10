Calling all outdoor survivalists: The Yankton Community Library will be offering a paracord bracelet Take & Make Kit for teens. Paracord bracelets are used by people in the great outdoors to help in case of emergencies. Aside from being useful, they are a fashionable accessory to wear.
Kits will be available for teens (grades 6 and up) on Friday, March 12. An instruction video will also be posted onto the YCL Facebook and website that day. Make sure to pick up your kit and join in.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
