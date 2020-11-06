Investigation Continues Into Discovered Remains

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the discovery of human remains this week in Charles Mix County.
Work continues in identifying the remains, according to spokesman Tim Bormann of the South Dakota Attorney General’s office.
At this point, much of the available information remains the same, Bormann told the Press & Dakotan Friday.
“Pheasant hunters came across what appeared to be human remains on Monday near Snake Creek in Charles Mix County,” he said.
Snake Creek Recreation Area lies along the shores of Lake Francis Case, a reservoir on the Missouri River. The recreation area lies about 14 miles west of Platte.
Bormann has not received any further information on the exact location where the remains were discovered. Authorities are proceeding with their work at the site, he said.
“The (Charles Mix) sheriff’s office was contacted, and subsequently the (South Dakota) Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to secure the area, search the area and, according to my last update, collect and forward samples for DNA testing,” he said.
The matter remains an ongoing investigation, Bormann said, adding he cannot offer further comment at this time.
No information has been released on the possible identity of the discovered person; characteristics such as gender or age; or the circumstances surrounding the remains.
