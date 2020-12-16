• Matthew Wood, 51, Hurley, was arrested Tuesday on a Turner County warrant.
• William Morris, 29, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for second-degree petty theft and third-degree burglary, and on a Turner County warrant.
• Moses Arcoren, 19, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on an unspecified warrant.
• Trevor Dick, 22, Parker was arrested Tuesday on a facility hold out of Turner County.
• Rebecca Picotte, 44, Pierre, was arrested Wednesday on possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
