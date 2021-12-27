100 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 28, 1921
• The paved streets grew rather sloppy under foot today, influenced by the milder weather, and some of the fire hydrants were flushed to help in clearing away the slush and snow.
• Aided by fine weather, good progress is being made by the force of men and teams engaged in graveling the Douglas Avenue road north of the city, and the workers have now reached a point to the north of the cemeteries.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, December 28, 1946
• A request that Yankton business establishments close their doors, so far as possible, between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon next Tuesday, when ceremonies will be held at the Meridian Highway bridge marking the formal transfer to the city of Yankton, is contained in a proclamation issued today by Mayor Carl G. Wallbaum.
• Old man winter ruled today with a cold hand as his command sent temperatures dropping to near zero punctuated by icy blasts spreading across the entire Midwest area. The Missouri river channel was pushing ice this morning, the river water is not frozen as yet. A strong ground current, caused by weather conditions, played havoc with the Yankton Press and Dakotan teletype wires and other communication services about the city.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 28, 1971
• The city’s ice skating rinks are ready for use at Tripp Park, Crockett Park and Memorial Park, it is announced by the City Department of Parks and Recreation. The only change from last year’s rinks is the enlarging of the rink at Memorial Park.
• The seventh annual Community Christmas dinner and festivity sponsored by Dakota Hall took place Christmas Day. There were 300 persons served homemade beef soup, roast turkey and ham, giblet-stuffing, corn, rolls, potatoes, relishes, salads, pie, cake and coffee. Contributions came from generous local friends but particularly the Salvation Army and Elks Club.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, December 28, 1996
• Figures indicate a big drop in the number of train-vehicle accidents in South Dakota this year. Last year, there were 38 such accidents and four fatalities across the state. Through Oct. 28 of this year, there have been 14 train-vehicle accidents and two fatalities in South Dakota.
• Helping pheasants survive an early winter such as this is best accomplished by working the rest of the year to develop good habitat, according to state pheasant biologist Steve Riley. The need for protection from the wind and cold is more important than food supplies.
