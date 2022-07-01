PIERRE —The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) and Board of Technical Education are partnering to provide eligible individuals occupational skills training through online, in-person, and via hybrid formats. The deadline to apply is Aug. 5, 2022.
UpSkill certificate programs are available for people who have obstacles to overcome to secure employment. Eligibility criteria includes, but is not limited to, being laid off, earning a low income, or having a disability.
“Eligible participants will earn credentials in high-demand fields such as healthcare, information technology and manufacturing at little to no cost,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “After completing the UpSkill program, participants have many options available to them including a new career field, advancing in their current career or continuing their education.”
For the Fall 2022 semester, over 20 certificates are available through Western Dakota Technical College, Southeast Technical College and Lake Area Technical College. Credits earned from certificate programs can integrate with associate and bachelor’s degree programs at public institutions across the state.
“Enrollment in UpSkill also comes with DLR’s excellent case management and our full array of services for job seekers,” said Secretary Hultman.
All applications begin at the technical colleges. Individuals interested in participating should contact the technical college offering the certificate program of interest. For a list of eligible programs and contact information, visit dlr.sd.gov/sdupskill.
UpSkill is funded through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.