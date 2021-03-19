100 Years Ago
Sunday, March 20, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 20, 1946
• Jim Doyle and his University band will supply the music for the annual Strollers show, popular vaudeville production which will be presented at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion this Friday evening. Jim, who is a freshman student there, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. H.A. Doyle of this city.
• The annual Yankton county Red Cross Fund drive to raise a quota of $10,000 began this morning with more than 100 workers in the city proper and rural areas launching the campaign.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, March 20, 1971
• With today’s activities ending the four-day South Dakota State Pork Show, plans are already underway for an even bigger and better eighth edition of the statewide event. In spite of Thursday’s blizzard, Friday activities ended up with good crowds thanks to the travels of many area farm residents who left cold, powerless homes to attend the show.
• Northwestern Bell Telephone Co., Saturday estimated its loss in the Wednesday night and Thursday snowstorm in southeastern South Dakota at $100,000.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 20, 1996
• Murder By The Book, the Yankton Community Library’s adult mystery readers’ group, will celebrate its fourth anniversary at its next meeting. Kathy Grow and Elaine Rasmussen, founding co-coordinators of the group, are in charge of the evening’s entertainment.
• Whether to replace or remodel Yankton’s Waste Water Treatment Plant is on the minds of city officials. The city’s current waste water plant, located east of Riverside Park, has the treatment capacity to operate through the year 2015, with updating and replacement of equipment.
