For U.S. Sen. John Thune, the United States-China relationship remains complicated by both distrust of and reliance on each other.
Thune (R-S.D.), the second-ranking Senate Republican leader, spoke Friday to Yankton High School’s Advanced Placement history class and afterwards with the media.
Thune described what he sees as the growing Chinese threat to U.S. national security, from spy balloons floating over America to using the TikTok social media app operated by the Chinese parent company ByteDance, he said.
“For sure, the CCP, the Chinese Communist Party, is spying on American citizens, and there is evidence that ByteDance … has access to non-public information on people in this country through the TikTok app,” he said.
Thune called for coordinating U.S. intelligence on Chinese spy operations, particularly social media acquiring information on American citizens and being used against U.S. national security.
The U.S. needs to do the best it can to mitigate the risks, Thune said.
Efforts are under way, with the federal government and South Dakota state government not using TikTok, he said. However, he acknowledged it would be difficult to totally ban or shut down the app because of its popularity.
“We know millions and millions of people, especially young people, have grown used to the app,” he said. “But we need to balance that with the national security interests, and the bill we have introduced is part of that effort.”
A 2020 bill was struck down because it singled out an individual company, Thune said. Current legislation takes a broad-based approach.
“This bill is rule based with a robust process that is holistic and not just one-off against individual companies,” he said. “It’s designed to suggest that we have a way of reviewing, examining and ultimately making a decision if an application poses a national security risk.”
But the United States needs to do much more in terms of protecting itself, Thune said. “We have to do everything we can to be prepared on a national security and military basis for the threat that exists out there,” he added.
However, the two superpowers also remain strong trade powers, Thune said.
“Economically, they need us and we need them. We have a symbiotic relationship,” he said. “We have a leverage there, for sure, but they buy a ton of South Dakota soybeans, and I have talked to ag organizations across South Dakota. It’s weighing heavily on their minds.”
The U.S. must figure a way to protect its national security while maintaining trade as the world’s two largest economies, Thune said.
“When it comes to dealing with human rights and freedom of the press, intellectual property theft and all the things we keep seeing the Chinese doing, you can add spying on their citizens and our citizens,” he said.
“They are banning our apps over there. You can’t get Facebook or Twitter in China. It’s a very closed economy and political system, and we need to use all the levers of our national power to try and change their behavior. But we know there is an economic interdependence that both of our countries benefit from, so it’s a challenge.”
The world has become a chess board, with the war between Russia and Ukraine creating impacts far beyond those two nations, Thune said.
“China is paying very close attention to Ukraine to see if we cut and run,” he said. “If the United States gets out of Ukraine, will China be more or less likely to attack Taiwan? The answer is, much more.”
Thune described growing up during the Cold War and seeing the former Soviet Union acting aggressively around the world. Those same lessons apply to the current war and also to Chinese actions from what it perceives as U.S. and NATO strength or weakness, he said.
The question becomes what more, if anything, the U.S. should do for Ukraine, Thune said. At the present time, the U.S. is spending a smaller percentage of its economy on military than historical figures.
During wartime, the nation usually spends 4%, he said. The figure currently stands around 3% and could drop to 2-3%, he added.
So far, the U.S. has not committed boots on the ground, he noted. “Not one drop of American blood has been shed in Ukraine,” he said.
Thune also wasn’t calling for writing a blank check. “We need to make Ukraine accountable for the resources we give them,” he said.
However, he noted other nations see the importance of continued support for Ukraine and containing both Russian and Chinese aggression.
“Japan just wrote a $5.5 billion check to Ukraine. They know the answer,” the senator said.
The U.S. needs to remain vigilant around the globe, Thune said. “If we don’t get national security right, the rest is conversation,” he added.
Thune was asked about the FOX News commentator Tucker Carlson’s broadcast of more videos showing different aspects of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Washington, D.C. Those supporting that day’s actions say the footage reveals the gathering wasn’t a riot or insurrection.
While realizing the passions on both sides, Thune said he would like to move forward. The continued focus provides a distraction that harms the nation not only at home but also in its ability to serve as a global leader.
“In my view, I would like to put it behind us. I’m not sure why anybody benefits from dredging up more on what happened,” he said. “Obviously, we have the legal process and people are being prosecuted for some of the things they did on that day and around that day. That’s underway.”
The nation remains divided, and the latest broadcasts deepen the wounds, Thune said.
“Just in terms of how we deal with it, it’s important to turn the page on that chapter. I think, hopefully, it’s behind us. I want us talking about the future, what we can do to bring the country together,” he said.
“We have some big differences. I get it, it’s controversial and very polarizing. But we need to find some stuff where we can try to achieve a level of at least some collaboration and unity, if it’s possible, and try to drive our country forward.”
The U.S. must unite as a nation to serve as a world leader, Thune said.
“The world we live in is very dangerous, and the American role there is very important,” he said. “If we get sidetracked with a lot of division and fighting about what happened a couple of years ago, we take our eye off the ball.”
The YHS visit was wide ranging and covered a number of topics: restrictions on social media, modern campaign methods, meatpacker concentration, nursing shortages, nursing home closures, the federal debt ceiling, college costs, term limits and school shootings.
Thune offered life advice for the YHS students, including finding their way of serving others. “This is my fourth term in the Senate. I enjoy the work, and it’s a place where I can make a difference,” he said.
However, he took part in two intense Senate races that drew national attention and showed the power of each vote.
“I lost the first one by 524 votes. That number is tattooed in my brain. The second race, I won by 4,508 votes, and I remember that number, too,” he said.
“Know that your vote matters. Young people are often cynical of politics, but I was involved in two statewide elections decided by a total of 5,000 votes. One-fourth of one vote per precinct more, and I would have won the first election. Don’t think, ‘My vote doesn’t matter.’”
