OMAHA, Neb. — First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is investing in the future of agriculture by donating to four local FFA chapters in South Dakota, announced Kevin Moe, director of Commercial and Agribusiness Banking.
The bank is donating a total of $1,000 to the following FFA chapters: Bon Homme, Scotland, Wessington Springs and Yankton.
FNBO’s contribution is part of its broader efforts to celebrate National Agriculture Week and will help provide positive educational experiences for the students enrolled in agricultural education in South Dakota. FNBO and its affiliates are among the largest Agribusiness lenders in the country.
