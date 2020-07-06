Accidents
• A report was received at 4:18 p.m. Thursday of a hit-and-run accident on Pine St.
• A report was received at 1:03 p.m. Friday of a two-vehicle accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:06 p.m. Friday of an accident on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:19 p.m. Friday of an injury accident at the intersection of 305th St. and 450th Ave. near Volin.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:37 a.m. Sunday of an accident in the Human Services Center parking lot.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:52 p.m. Sunday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 52.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:55 p.m. Sunday of an accident at the intersection of Highway 46 and 450th Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:35 p.m. Sunday of an accident at Larson’s Landing.
