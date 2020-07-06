Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.