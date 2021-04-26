WAGNER — Ihanktonwan hoksina, Inc., presents an Eagle Warrior Society Treaty meeting to be held at the Wagner Lakeside Resort, 710 W. Highway 46, Wagner, April 28-29.
The agenda on April 28 covers drug crimes on Indian Land, language and Introduction to Youth Treaty Council.
At 1 p.m. there will be a business meeting featuring the Little Sisters Restaurant Edith Hope Medical Marijuana Dispensary.
On April 29, there will be an Ihanktonwan Hokina Memorial Run at 8 a.m., running from 7 Mile Creek to Lakeside Motel. At noon, there will be lunch, ceremonies and other business.
There will be free entertainment in the evenings.
