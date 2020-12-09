100 Years Ago
Friday, December 10, 1920
• Last Sunday evening a unique accident occurred in Mission Hill. Peter Totland, who was being pulled into town, while crossing the bridge on Main Street steered into the railing and he along with his car took a spectacular eight-foot dive and luckily landed with the car upright.
• E.N. Edwards has purchased the O.B. Mills home at 901 Broadway and expects to take possession about the 20th of this month.
75 Years Ago
Monday, December 10, 1945
• With Milton Kussman, recently of the U.S. Marine air force, joining the Press and Dakotan composing room staff as a printer today, this paper now has four returned war veterans in its employ. Kussman spent a little over four years with the Marines, 15 months of which were in the Pacific Theater of War as a fighter pilot.
• The annual Yankton County Education Association meeting will be held in the court house here Saturday morning, December 15, with Mrs. Evelyn Lang delivering the principal address. Mrs. Lang was interned for 37 months in the famous Santo Thomas detention camp near Manila in which were perpetrated many of the crimes of which General Yamashita, “the Tiger of Manila,” is being tried.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, December 10, 1970
• Probably nothing in the Master Plan released by Dr. Richard Gibb, Commissioner of Higher Education for South Dakota, created more stir than his recommendation that Southern State College at Springfield and Dakota State College be closed.
• The Yankton College Greyhounds this fall fielded a football team that lived up to their nickname, using a speedy, aggressive game to be highly ranked in the nation by the NAIA, win their second straight Tri-State football title, be invited to a post-season game, and be named College Team of the Year by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, December 10, 1995
• No paper
