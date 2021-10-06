The YHS Band Boosters, in cooperation with Yankton High School and the City of Yankton, will be presenting the second annual March to the Meridian Marching Festival on Saturday, Oct. 9. This festival begins with a parade competition in downtown Yankton starting at 9:30 a.m.
Twenty-one bands will take to the streets and showcase their music and marching technique beginning on the south side of Meridian Bridge. Bands will proceed north across the Meridian Bridge and will turn east on Third St. The judges are located at the intersection of Mulberry and Third Sts., with the bands continuing to Pearl St. Spectators are encouraged to line the entire route for viewing as most bands are unable to showcase their full routine until they arrive at Walnut Street.
At 12:30 p.m., field bands will begin performing at Crane-Youngworth Field. Family, friends, marching band enthusiasts are encouraged to attend and cheer on these kids as they combine music and motion in intriguing, innovative ways.
Funds raised will be used to assist the Yankton Band Boosters fund projects including the Yankton High School Marching Band, the Yankton High School Band, scholarships for students to attend music camps, as well as funding for Senior scholarships.
