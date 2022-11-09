100 Years Ago
Friday, November 10, 1922
• Thirty-five cars of big heavy revetment rock have been received at the bridge works, and the last of them are being taken across the river. The present supply totals a little better than a quarter of the total supply of these big chunks of granite that will be piled around Pier 8 and the Nebraska approach to the Meridian Highway bridge across the Missouri River at Yankton.
• Dried lutefisk is outside the stores in barrels on the sidewalks, eggs are up around half a dollar a dozen, and apples are at their best. Winter is well-nigh upon us. The lutefisk, dried, is 25 cents, a bit cheaper than in recent years.
75 Years Ago
Monday, November 10, 1947
• Armistice Day will be observed in Yankton tomorrow with a morning parade, an afternoon football game and a big military ball at the city hall auditorium in the evening. The observance will be made complete by the closing of retail stores and public offices in the community. The Press and Dakotan will not publish.
• The Mount Marty junior college students’ presentation of “Smilin’ Through,” a romantic comedy in three acts, by Allan Langdon Martin, drew a sizeable crowd to the Mount Marty auditorium on Sunday evening. The play, directed by Sister M. Amica, O.S.B., told the well- known story of a tragedy 25 years previous to the romance of Kenneth Wayne and Kathleen Dungannon.
50 Years Ago
Friday, November 10, 1972
• Celebrating its 50th anniversary Thursday in Yankton was Radio WNAX. Among air personalities celebrating were Neighbor Lady Wynn Speece cutting the birthday cake for the station and News Director Bob Hill. The two noted that together they have more than 50 years combined service to WNAX — Mrs. Speece has been with the station 33 years and Hill about 20.
• Some 200 managers and employees of Yankton retail business firms attended four showings of a film on how to apprehend shoplifters, two showings Wednesday morning at the Broadway Cinema and two showings Thursday morning at the Dakota Theatre. Police Chief James Simms said this morning the results of the clinic appear already to have shown up in an increase in the rate of shoplifting complaints and arrests.
25 Years Ago
Monday, November 10, 1997
• The Yankton High School Marching Band will perform as they never have before Tuesday night when it holds “Band Aid ‘97” in the Summit Activities Center. Band Director Ted Powell, Assistant Director Todd Carr and Color Guard Supervisor Lori Mulhair have taken on the task of transforming a marching band show designed to be performed on a football field and bring it indoors to an area just slightly bigger than a regulation basketball floor.
• The Mount Marty College men’s basketball team brings a veteran squad and a lot of high expectations into the 1997-98 season, which began Saturday at Concordia. The Lancers return three seniors and four juniors, including four starters, from a squad that went 19-9, just missing the South Dakota-Iowa Conference playoffs.
