• A report was received at 8:24 p.m. Thursday of a domestic disturbance in rural Yankton County.
• A report was received at 9:31 a.m. Friday of a possible sex crime (address unlisted).
• A report was received at 8:43 a.m. Friday on intentional damage on Locust St. A smashed television was found on the property.
• A report was received at 7:23 a.m. Friday of a vandalized pop machine on Locust St.
• A report was received at 6:51 a.m. Friday of some damaged/vandalized vehicles on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:34 p.m. Thursday from a woman who believed someone tried to break into her residence on E. 4th St.
• At report was received at 3:02 p.m. Thursday of a possible sex crime/sexual harassment on 23rd St.
• A report was received at 2:53 p.m. Thursday of a female assaulted by a male on W. 15th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.