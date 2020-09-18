Turner and Hutchinson counties reported new deaths related to COVID-19 in Friday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, three area counties — Yankton and Turner counties in South Dakota and Knox County in Nebraska — recorded double-digit increases in new infections.
Turner County registered its first two COVID deaths Friday, while Hutchinson County reported one new death, its second overall.
Overall, South Dakota saw five new COVID-related deaths Friday, raising the state total to 198. Of those, 31 have occurred this month.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website late Thursday, Knox County recorded 19 new infections to raise its total to 125, an increase of 18%. It is not known how much of the recent surge in cases — the county has reported 59 new infections this month — is tied to a mass testing event conducted recently on the Santee Sioux Reservation.
Also, Turner County recorded 16 new infections. The county has had 131 known cases, with 32 active.
Yankton County recorded 12 new infections — the sixth time it’s seen a double-digit daily rise since Aug. 29 — to lift its case total to 335. Two new recoveries were reported (255 overall). The county has 76 active cases, which is an all-time high.
Union County added six new cases Friday to bring its total to 341. Five new recoveries were reported (290) and there was one new hospitalization (24). There are 45 active cases.
Clay County saw three new positive tests, lifting its case total of 529. Seven new recoveries were recorded (463). There are 61 active cases.
Bon Homme County recorded two new infections, giving it 74 known cases to date. One new recovery was reported, its 54th. There are 19 active cases.
Charles Mix County reported one new case, its 136th. Eighteen cases are active.
Besides its second death, Hutchinson County also reported one new infection, its 68th. There was one new recovery, the county’s 53rd. There are 13 active cases.
Also, Douglas County reported no new cases (50 cases overall) but one new hospitalization, its 10th. There were also two new recoveries (35). Fifteen cases are active.
The University of South Dakota online portal on Friday showed 25 active cases (24 students, 1 staff), which was unchanged from Thursday. There were 218 people in quarantine (+6), including 36 on campus (-10).
As of late Thursday, Mount Marty University reported 14 active cases (12 students, 2 staff), which was up two from Wednesday.
Friday afternoon, the Yankton School District updated its COVID-19 page to show three positive cases at Yankton High School — two more than last week — and one at Lincoln Elementary School.
South Dakota statistics posted on the DOH website Friday included:
• Total Cases — 18,075 (+389);
• Active Cases — 2,809 (+194);
• Recoveries — 15,068 (+190);
• Hospitalizations — 1,246 ever hospitalized (+15); 138 currently hospitalized (0 change);
• Testing — 238,466 total tests (+3,688); 173,703 (+2,181).
Nebraska saw 502 positive tests, the DHHS website reported late Thursday. It was the fifth time during the pandemic that one-day infections had topped the 500 mark. There were also three new deaths, lifting the state total to 442.
Locally, Dixon County reported three new infections (82 overall) while Cedar County saw no new infections (73 to date).
Other Nebraska statistics from late Thursday included:
• Total Cases — 39,921 (+502);
• Active Cases — 9,225 (+211);
• Recoveries — 30,254 (+288);
• Hospitalizations — 2,181 ever hospitalized (+9); 188 currently hospitalized (+8);
• Testing — 416,868 total tests (+3,395).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.