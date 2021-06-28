Enthusiasts See Yankton Ripe For Pickleball

In a pickle about finding a healthy, fun activity? Yankton’s pickleball club is looking to grow.
Whether it’s named after the weaker, mismatched crew “pickle” boat or the family dog “Pickles,” who enjoyed running off with the ball, players say the game is fun, easy to play at any age and easy to learn.
Now, this sport that combines badminton, ping-pong and whiffle ball is taking root in the Yankton area.
It starts with a wooden or graphite paddle, a whiffle ball and if there is no dedicated pickleball court, a tennis court with added pickleball lines, said Marilyn Wilson, the rural Nebraska woman who is trying to raise local awareness about the sport and attract interest in the game.
“A pickleball court is a lot smaller than a tennis court,” she said. “It’s easier than for older people like myself to play this sport because you’re not running so much like tennis would be.”
The ball is served with an underarm throw, the serving side scores points and the first to reach 11 points wins.
“You can play singles or doubles,” Wilson said. “It’s a lot more fun to play doubles for sure, because you do less running.”
The light paddle and light ball make pickleball a fast sport, and it’s fun for all ages, she said.
“It’s the fastest growing sport in America, in fact. Not many people know that,” Wilson said. “It’s pretty big in Minnesota, Florida and Arizona.”
Wilson, who winters in Florida, said that while the pickleball courts there are packed, the tennis courts are empty.
“I’ve played with a 94-year -old person and with my grandchildren,” she said. “The young kids play at night in Florida. They’re super good. It’s for everyone.”
Wilson decided to try building a pickleball group in the Yankton area and put up a Facebook page.
“I sent messages to anybody that I’d seen on Facebook that asked the city for information on Pickleball,” Wilson said. “I put up flyers at the Summit Activities Center, and people started contacting me.”
One of the people Wilson met was Kim Olson of Yankton, whose husband had seen pickleball on television and thought it would be something they could play as a couple.
“We got some really cheap paddles and went to Westside Park,” she said. “We decided to find other couples or (individuals) that play here in Yankton.”
That was four years ago. Since then, they have kept an eye out for anyone playing pickleball at Westside Park. This led them to meeting Teresa McDermott, also of Yankton, who told them about Wilson and her efforts.
Thanks to the joint efforts of all three women, Yankton now has pickleball courts at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center and at City Hall, in addition to Westside Park.
However, City Hall has been closed to the public since the pandemic began, Wilson noted.
“Sioux City just built eight courts on their Riverside Park,” she said. “Le Mars-Sioux City has 200 members. Sioux Falls is huge into pickleball, Mitchell is really big into pickleball and so is my hometown of Wayne, Nebraska.”
The bank in Wayne put a pickleball court in their new building, she said.
“We have 13 people in Crofton, that play regularly and there’s 30 people in my Facebook group,” Wilson said. “Because of the weather and because of COVID, it’s been a little hard getting everybody out.”
In addition to the Facebook group, players can use the PlayTime Scheduler for Pickleball website to schedule local matches.
“I have a feeling that it’s just going to explode pretty soon,” she said. “That’s what it does everywhere.”
———
For more information, visit the NE/SD Pickleball page on Facebook or visit www.playtimescheduler.com/login.php.
