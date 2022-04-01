EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last in a series of profiles on the candidates for the Yankton School Board. The election is April 12.
NAME: Erick Messler
FAMILY: My wife, Anne, and I have 4 kids (Sarah, Gram, Guy, and Augustus) in Yankton Public Schools from junior kindergarten through middle school.
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: I graduated from Yankton High School in 2002. I earned my undergraduate and doctoral degrees at the University of South Dakota.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: I served as a Captain in the United States Air Force. Along with my clinical work, I led mental health operations and programs including Family Advocacy and Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment. Following my Air Force career, I worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs as a clinical psychologist embedded in primary care. Currently, I work for the state of South Dakota and own and operate Prairie Skies Psychological Services, LLC. I am also an adjunct faculty at University of South Dakota.
• Why are you running?
I have four great reasons to run! I want to be a voice for parents. I want to bring transparency to the school board. I want open and honest communication to occur in public forum. So do many of our constituents.
In recent years, some members of the school board have demonstrated disregard for community members they deem disagreeable and/or unimportant. Further, parental input regarding what is best for students’ education and overall well-being has not been given the weight it deserves when decisions have been made. Given the opportunity to serve on the school board, I will change that. Parents know best!
• The school district is currently reviewing recommendations from a facilities study that proposes closing some of Yankton’s elementary schools, merging students into others and building an early childhood education center. What are your thoughts on these proposals?
Not enough information has been released to the public at this juncture for me to be able to provide a well-informed opinion. The idea of a new school is appealing, but I’d like to hear some details. That said, I’m not convinced we’re dealing with proposals here. After all, in an interview recently posted to YouTube, incumbent Terry Crandall stated, “We’re gonna build a brand-new building.” Interestingly, community input will occur at a board meeting later in April. What does that tell you about how the current school board views your input?
• This year, the Legislature again made headlines for considering legislation targeted at transgender youth (SB 46, HB 1005), Critical Race Theory (HB 1012) and school boards (HB 1111). What are your thoughts on these actions?
I do not view the above-mentioned legislation as targeting transgender youth. Rather, the legislation was an attempt to provide fairness, privacy, and safety for students, our young ladies in particular. We should be teaching children to accept themselves, to accept reality. We should not encourage them to expect (or even demand) that others recognize them as something they simply are not. Sometimes the truth, even when put forth in a kind and respectful way, can seem offensive to some. With respect to CRT, I view it as brainwashing and identity politics. If taught in schools, it should be presented as such. More than personal opinion, my views on these issues are based on my experience as a clinical psychologist.
• If elected, what actions do you believe the school board should take in the event of a fall virus or coronavirus surge and do you think what has been done previously has been effective?
Of course, the COVID-related policies implemented at Yankton School District were not effective in reducing COVID infections. The data is in. We need to be reasonable, and we need to listen to parents next time.
• Additional Thoughts?
I’m organized, I think critically, and perhaps most importantly, I’m a great listener. The position requires research and multidisciplinary teamwork. I have a wealth of experience with both. For example, I have served on several editorial boards for peer-reviewed scientific journals and have published numerous papers and book chapters related to my own research (much of which has focused on adolescent substance abuse). I was the sole representative for the Air Force as I collaborated with other agencies and professional disciplines to author a national clinical practice guideline for opioid therapy. This is an opportunity for me to continue to serve and I feel that I am well qualified based on my experiences as a father, a leader and a behavioral scientist.
