COVID Update: South Dakota Cases Rise To 187

The number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota has climbed to 187, according to Friday’s update on the state website. That’s up from 165 cases reported Thursday, a 13% increase.
Meanwhile, Yankton County reported one new positive test for a total of 11 cases, with two listed as recovered.
The state noted that 57 cases are classified as recovered, which is unchanged from Thursday.
Minnehaha County leads the state with 68 cases (15 recovered), followed by Beadle County with 21 cases (17 recovered) and Lincoln County with 19 cases (two recovered).
