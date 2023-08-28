MENNO — Opry time is here again, so come on over to the Menno Pioneer Acres site on Friday evening, Sept. 1, for an evening of good old-time country and gospel music. The program is free and open to the public.
The event is held on the first Friday night of the month during the warmer months at the big red barn which is handicapped accessible on the Pioneer Acres Site north of Menno.
