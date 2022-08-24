Vlahakis, Tracy Named To DCI Committee
PIERRE — Two area members of the law enforcement and legal communities have been named to a committee to assist in the selection of the next director of South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

The announcement was made in a press release issued Wednesday by former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, who has been nominated by the Republican Party for the post in the coming election. He is running unopposed.

