LINCOLN, Neb. — The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) understands the value of childcare and the importance of maintaining and retaining childcare providers in Nebraska.
Starting May 16, 2022, through September 30, 2023, the Department will cover the $45.25 fee charged by the Nebraska State Patrol for completing background checks. The department will pay this fee for all DHHS required childcare staff and applicable household members.
The department will be using American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funds, given to the Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) Program, to underwrite the cost for background checks through Sept. 30, 2023. The Department will make payments directly to the Nebraska State Patrol. An FAQ is available for providers at: https://dhhs.ne.gov/licensure/pages/child-care-licensing.aspx.
