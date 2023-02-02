PIERRE — The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Rocky Mountain Regional Office and the South Dakota Field Office, in collaboration with South Dakota Housing and the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association will hold a virtual information session via Zoom for landlords at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 8.

This session will be the first of many engagement events aimed at providing current and prospective landlords in South Dakota with the most up-to-date information on HUD rental assistance programs and how they may benefit owners and residents.

