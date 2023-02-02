PIERRE — The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Rocky Mountain Regional Office and the South Dakota Field Office, in collaboration with South Dakota Housing and the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association will hold a virtual information session via Zoom for landlords at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 8.
This session will be the first of many engagement events aimed at providing current and prospective landlords in South Dakota with the most up-to-date information on HUD rental assistance programs and how they may benefit owners and residents.
Participants will hear from South Dakota Housing’s Executive Director Lorraine Polak, South Dakota Multi-Housing Association’s Executive Director Denise Hanzlik, and HUD’s South Dakota State Director Roger Jacobs.
“At HUD, our mission is to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all,” Jacobs said. “It is important for us to engage with the landlord community to keep them updated about all the benefits at their fingertips, to dispel any myths they may have heard about HUD assistance programs, and ultimately, to ensure that we continue to successfully work together to house more Americans.”
Registration is free but required to ensure enough Zoom slots are available for everyone.
For more information, call Roger Jacobs, HUD South Dakota State Director, 605-330-4223; Denise Hanzlik, Executive Director, SDMHA, 605-336-7756; or Lorraine Polak, Executive Director, S.D. Housing, 605-773-3181
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.