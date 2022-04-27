100 Years Ago
Friday, April 28, 1922
• Efforts to build some sort of temporary protection along the bank of the Missouri river in an effort to save the Broadway road leading up onto Smutty Bear bottom will be started next week. The plan has been to put in trees to throw the current away from the bank, fastening them to stumps or deadmen along the shore.
• The ferry boat B.A. Douglass got fast on a sandbar early this morning while making its first trip across, and spent all the forenoon trying to push off. At noon it was still stuck. Crossing has been hazardous of late with the stage of the river getting lower each day and the line of sandbars showing up larger.
75 Years Ago
Monday, April 28, 1947
• Walter E. VanDerCreek, 67, owner of Vans Upholstering Co., died early Sunday after an extended illness at his home at 304 Picotte St. He had been a resident of Yankton for the past 15 years.
• Plans are practically completed for the Yankton College 1947 summer school. This is the 45th consecutive year of summer schools at the college.
50 Years Ago
Friday, April 28, 1972
• The formal dedication of the Yankton College James Lloyd Library will take place at the new facility on Sunday, May 28, at 2:15 p.m. The library is named to honor Mr. Lloyd for his lifelong outstanding record of moral and financial support of Yankton College. His support, despite the fact it was not his privilege to ever attend an institution of higher learning, stemmed from his belief in “…its great contribution to the educational, spiritual, cultural and economic life Yankton and this whole area.”
• Menno High School Future Farmers of America judging teams returned home from the state FFA convention at South Dakota State University with the Alpha Zeta award for most points in the convention judging contests. This is the first year that the Menno chapter has won top chapter award at the state convention and judging contests.
25 Years Ago
Monday, April 28, 1997
• Saturday’s prom at Yankton High School showed plenty of color, from a girl’s $600 formal to a boy sporting a ‘70s green leisure suit. The desire to be different matched the historic occasion — the first Grand March and prom held in the Summit Activities Center. The march was formerly held in the old high school gym while the dance was in Mount Marty College’s Roncalli Center.
• A 1997 budget supplement for a proposed $88,400 Summit Activities Center waterslide will be among Yankton City Commission agenda items at tonight’s 7:30 meeting. Other agenda items include the introduction of a proposed ordinance banning exotic dancing establishments within 1,000 feet of a church, school or another license holder.
