100 Years Ago
Sunday, July 22, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, July 22, 1948
• A hundred or more Yankton citizens joined this morning with several hundred from a score or two of other South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa communities in a huge motor caravan bound for Pickstown and the Fort Randall damsite, to see what has been accomplished on this gigantic river project in two years. Headed by units of the South Dakota Motor Patrol, the caravan of around one hundred cars, which started from Sioux City promptly at 8:00 o’clock this morning, arrived here around 10:00 o’clock. Estimates were that nearly 250 people from Sioux City and immediate vicinity started with the 50-car procession from there. It was joined by cars at Elk Point, Vermillion and other points along Highway 50.
• SELL OUT! The Pickstown people are really interested in the Fort Randall project if the sale of yesterday’s Press and Dakotan special pictorial section is any indication. Over and above the regular Press and Dakotan circulation in Pickstown, 500 extra copies of the paper and its photo section were sent there, arriving about five o’clock yesterday afternoon…and in one hour all the extras were sold out and the telephone wires were hot with requests for more!
50 Years Ago
Sunday, July 22, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 22, 1998
• The career scoring leader in South Dakota high school girls basketball has been named assistant women’s basketball coach at the University of South Dakota. Becky Flynn, who led Wakonda to a 101-game winning streak and consecutive state titles, was selected for the job. She will join new head coach Chad Lavin.
• After being turned away three years ago, City leaders are once again approaching the Yankton County Commission looking for some control over growth along West City Limits Road. City Manager Eric Swanson and City Planner Dave Mingo told the County Commission last week that they would like to discuss a proposal to give the city extra-territorial zoning along the western edge of the city.
