LINCOLN, Neb. — Arthritis is one of the most widespread health conditions in the United States. It affects about one in four adults, or over 58 million men and women. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis. The Center for Disease Control (CDC), the Arthritis Foundation, and other partners observe the month of May as Arthritis Awareness. Approximately 345,000 Nebraskans are living with arthritis, and 2,000 are children.
Arthritis affects working-age adults, older adults, and children. The number of adults who live in rural or urban areas that are affected by arthritis is the topic of a published CDC report. Researchers found that more adults in rural areas are affected by arthritis (nearly 1 in 3) than in urban areas. Adults living in rural areas were more likely to be limited by their arthritis (more than 50%); these limitations can include difficulties with moving and performing daily tasks, as well as social and work limitations.
A person can control some risk factors, such as obesity; people who are overweight are more likely to get knee osteoarthritis. Excess weight can also make knee osteoarthritis worse, as the extra weight puts more stress on joints, particularly weight-bearing joints like the hips and knees. Maintain a healthy weight, as healthy eating and physical activity can help to lose weight.
Some bacteria and viruses can infect joints and potentially cause the development of some types of arthritis. See a doctor right away if joints become swollen, warm or red, as it may be an infection. Joint injury or overuse such as bending knees and repetitive stress can damage a joint and contribute to development of osteoarthritis. Protect joints from injuries by doing special exercises designed for those joints. Visit the OA Action Alliance website for exercises, or visit https://www.cdc.gov/arthritis/pain/index.htm
Occupations that involve repetitive bending and squatting are often associated with osteoarthritis of the knee. Make sure any work site is free of fall hazards and has the space, equipment, and tools that fit a person’s physical ability and limitations. Cigarette smoking increases a person’s risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and can make the disease worse.
Smoking can also make it more difficult to stay physically active, which is an important part of managing RA and other types of arthritis.
The risk for arthritis increases with the aging process; two-thirds of people in Nebraska with arthritis are under age 65 (www.chadnebraska.org/arthritis). Gender is also a factor; most types of arthritis are more common in women, including (OA), (RA), and fibromyalgia. Gout is more common in men. People born with specific genes are more likely to develop certain types of arthritis, such as RA and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). These genes can also make arthritis worse, though experts do not know why people with these genes are at higher risk for developing arthritis.
For more information on preventative care, visit www.arthritis.org
