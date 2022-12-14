State Records Nine New COVID-19 Deaths
South Dakota recorded nine new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Turner County, in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).

The new deaths raised the state pandemic toll to 3,115.

