In Menno, ‘Pandemic’ Play Writes Itself

MENNO — After living through the pandemic for nearly a year, a group of Menno High School students are now telling their story on stage.
The one-act play “Pandemic” was written last spring by three Menno High School students and teacher Betsy Knodel. What started as a class project qualified this week for the State “B” one-act play festival Feb. 6 in Brookings.
Kyle Kyriss, Kaelea McCoy and Laura Fischer wrote the production for last spring’s Play Productions class, with Kyriss and McCoy later becoming part of the cast.
Kyriss has performed in one-act plays all four years of high school. However, co-writing the play represents his dream come true.
“It feels very fulfilling because I have been asking to do something like this ever since my freshman year of high school,” he said. “It’s really nice to see my fellow cast perform lines, that I wrote, from the play.”
The idea of writing on the pandemic flowed from the students’ experiences during the school shutdown in March, he added.
“Our heads were filled with the epidemic at the time so the only thing we could think of was COVID-19,” he said. “As the virus raged on throughout the next month or two, we wrote down situations similar to what was happening.”
The class decided to turn the story into a play, and Knodel decided to make it the school’s one-act entry for the 2020-21 school year.
PUTTING IT TOGETHER
Menno has never competed with a student-written production, and Knodel didn’t know what to expect about such a raw subject in the students’ lives.
“As a teacher, you always worry about your students and what they are experiencing when a major change happens in their lives,” she said. “They literally went from face-to-face instruction, hanging out with friends and being in activities to a stay-at-home lifestyle.”
The final product turned out honest, Knodel said. “There were scenes that were extremely personal to each one of the writers. In the end, the students were proud of their work and so was the teacher,” she said.
Adrian Nusz, a senior, said she was excited to get the part of the nursing home resident.
“I know firsthand what those residents felt and are feeling during this pandemic because I am a dietary aide at our nursing home in Menno,” she said. “The residents have been through so much with not being able to see their families. I have enjoyed portraying the story of how the pandemic has affected the residents in nursing homes all over.”
Fellow senior Caden Fischer shared the same feelings.
“Everyone in the cast was affected by the pandemic. I feel as if I have a strong connection to the issues and ideas presented in the play,” he said. “I know, for some, that having family in the nursing home during COVID was a big driver of their emotions for this play. For me, the feeling of isolation and aloneness drove the emotion for me.”
Another senior, Brady Fergen, said the play helped the teenagers deal with their own struggles during the pandemic.
“This is a play that we all can relate to,” he said. “We know what it was like to be stuck in quarantine and online for school, so I think that dealing with a serious subject like this is something that our cast has done very well with.”
Knodel shared her own life by writing a scene about the mother of a special needs child, drawing on her own experiences with her son in a group home.
“I received a call telling me that he couldn’t come home because of the rise of COVID cases in Sioux Falls,” she said. “It wasn’t long after that another call came telling us that people there had COVID. There are a lot of thoughts that go through your mind when you can’t see or hold your child.”
MAKING CHANGES
After the play was written, other MHS students read the script and provided feedback for more revisions during the summer.
Because of the pandemic and need for social distancing, the play uses 15-20 students instead of the usual 30-40. Black boxes place cast members on different levels, and the play uses few props which also asks the audience to use their imagination At the regional contest, the cast wore T-shirts and jeans, made by a local business, as costumes because they were asked only to do make-up on the site.
Zoom was used for reading through the play while the high school was in quarantine before Thanksgiving, Knodel. “Our process of auditions was thrown out the window, and we assigned parts to the kids based on the Zoom sessions,” she said.
THE NEXT STEP
When it appeared the one-act contests were going virtual, Knodel asked Mount Marty University theater director Andy Henrickson if she could bring the production to MMU for performing and recording it.
During the conversation, Henrickson asked about the play. When he learned more, he offered to look at it. He learned his suggestions were implemented in the production, so he attended a performance in Menno.
“I mentioned to the cast this is an honest piece, with honest thoughts from the characters on the impact of the pandemic,” Henrickson said. “(Knodel) has a very talented group of students; freshman through senior, always impressed with the program she is able to build up there.”
As a student-written play, MHS held the freedom to make changes in the script, Nusz said. “Most of the changes were to make everyone feel like they own their characters and make the scenes make more sense to current situations,” she added.
Because of COVID restrictions at the region contest, the only audience allowed was the three judges. Afterwards, the cast heard their critique and then left the theater.
“This (was) very difficult for us because we like to have that emotional connection with the audience, but we cannot control it,” Fergen said. “Audience or no audience, I am more than confident that our cast and crew will do very well.”
His prediction proved accurate, as Menno finished second at Wednesday’s Region 1B contest and qualified for the state level. At the region contest, outstanding performer awards were presented to Kaelea McCoy, Kyle Kyriss, Brady Fergen and Carly Herrboldt. Others who received votes for outstanding performance were Salome Carr, Caden Fischer, Bridget Vaith and Chandler Dant.
The Menno production features a seasoned cast, Knodel said, with 14 of the 17 cast members having performed at least one year in the contest. In addition, the six seniors have participated all four years.
Regardless of what happens at the state festival, Knodel believes in both the students and their production.
“I know each one of them will leave it all on the stage and they will touch the lives of those who will watch it,” she said.
“I wouldn’t mind trying (a student-written play) again. I’ve learned a lot from them about the way they see this part of history taking part.”
To view the play, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kq339R6XZY.
