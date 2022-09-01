VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new School of Health Sciences building on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m.

Open to the public, the ceremony will take place outside in the south courtyard between the Andrew E. Lee Memorial Medicine and Science and the School of Health Sciences buildings. The press is invited to attend.

