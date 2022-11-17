PIERRE — Applications for the South Dakota Department of Health’s (DOH) State Loan Repayment Program will close on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Mailed applications must be postmarked by this date and electronic applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. CT.
The funding recently awarded to DOH by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to support a State Loan Repayment Program was in the amount of $1,509,000. For the next three years, South Dakota will receive $503,000 annually to support primary care providers working full-time or half-time in a Health Professional Shortage Area (HPSA). Full-time recipients can receive up to $25,000 yearly for a two-year service commitment in one of these qualified areas.
