The Market at the Meridian will open Saturday, May 2, at 9 a.m.-noon in the parking lot at the northeast corner of Second and Douglas in Yankton. New vendors will be present, along with old favorites.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some changes have been made. Social distancing will be observed for people who shop at the Market. Vendors are usually set up with at least 6 feet between them, but this year, organizers are marking the lot so that customers can enter at one place and leave at another. They are also marking the lot with sidewalk chalk to keep individuals or groups at least 6 feet apart. It will be important to go through the market in an orderly manner to avoid getting too close to other shoppers. Customers should wear face masks and gloves for their protection and the safety of others.
Orders are being taken at www.marketatthemeridian.com where customers can order and pay for goods offered by some vendors. All vendors will be mentioned on the website, but only those from whom items can be ordered in advance will have an active site. When arriving at the market, drive behind the vendor(s) booth. The items will be delivered to your car.
