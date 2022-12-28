Bon Homme Co. Records COVID Death

South Dakota recorded two new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Bon Homme County, in Wednesday’s final weekly update of the year from the Department of Health (DOH).
The two new deaths raised the state pandemic toll to 3,118. For the year, South Dakota saw 632 COVID-related fatalities.
Bon Homme County’s death was its 42nd overall and the first one posted since Aug. 31.
The DOH recorded 423 new infections, the smallest weekly total since May 4.
Meanwhile, current hospitalizations dropped by 25% to 62. There were 24 new hospitalizations reported.
New area South Dakota COVID-19 cases included: Bon Homme County, 0; Charles Mix County, +4; Clay County, +4; Charles Mix County, +7; Douglas County, +7; Hutchinson County, +1; Turner County, +4; Union County, +1; and Yankton County, +16.
Charles Mix County saw one new hospitalization.
