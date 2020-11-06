The COVID-19 pandemic has forced cities to get creative in how they commemorate important dates.
With the pandemic only worsening in South Dakota, the city of Yankton has found a way to mark Veterans Day in a unique and safe manner.
The Veteran Path — erected in Fantle Memorial Park near the veterans memorial — allows park visitors to learn about a number of local veterans.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that the idea came about when it became apparent the city’s usual celebration wouldn’t be feasible.
“Typically what we do on Veterans Day is, we have a veteran come, share their story and we honor them specifically,” Leon said. “That’s not a safe thing to do right now for us. So I asked Colleen Bailey (administrative secretary with the City of Yankton) to help figure out a way we can still do something to honor veterans.”
Leon said Bailey worked alongside local historian Dave Hosmer — who has talked with dozens of veterans over the years to collect their stories — to come up with 23 stories to tell the public.
“They came up with this Veterans Path so people can see some of our local veterans and learn their story in a safe, outdoor environment,” Leon said. “It’s a way we can enjoy, learn and honor together.”
The Veteran Path will be available for public viewing through Nov. 15.
Leon said one fixture of Veterans Day in Yankton will still be happening on Nov. 11.
“We will have a flag up on Veterans Day,” she said. “Because of our (aquatic center) project, we couldn’t keep the flag lit, which is not respectful. On Veterans Day, we’ll put up a flag in the morning and we’ll take the flag down in the evening so the sun doesn’t set on the flag. We’ve gotten some questions about that.”
Additionally, Leon said that the city is also finding a way to bring the observance to those veterans who can’t reach Fantle Memorial Park.
“(Area first responders) are going to have a little surprise for some of the veterans who aren’t able to go out,” she said. “They’re going to be driving past the care center with some emergency vehicles and honoring veterans — as well as some veterans that are unable to leave their home — so they can get a little salute and thank you from the community.”
———
To watch a video, visit www.cityofyankton.org.
