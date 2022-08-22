VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota is pleased to announce Jean Caraway, Ph.D., professor of psychology, and Beth Boyd, Ph.D., professor and director of Clinical Psychology, received funding for the new Graduate Psychology Education Program (GPEP) to train doctoral health service psychology students to provide quality behavioral health services in community-based primary care settings in high-need and high-demand areas throughout South Dakota.

Funding is provided by the Department of Health and Human Services and Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Caraway and Boyd applied for the grant to help expand the number of mental health providers in the state of South Dakota, which has been decreasing. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, adults reporting anxiety and depressive disorders doubled and the number of reports for those with new or increased substance use due to stress elevated. In 2020, South Dakota ranked 39th in mental health availability, with only five of 66 counties having an adequate supply of mental health providers. With the new funding and program, USD will take the steps toward filling the gaps in mental health care coverage in South Dakota.

