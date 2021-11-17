HOWARD — Horizon Health Care’s Horizon Health Foundation is gearing up to celebrate Giving Tuesday by raising $20,000 in 24 hours to help 80 children, ages 0-5, receive free preventative dental care.
Cavities are one of the most common diseases of children in the US. Over 40% of children have cavities by the time they reach kindergarten. About 20.5% of children ages 2-5 have untreated decay, and 50% of children ages 2-5 have never seen a dentist.
In 2018, Horizon piloted a children’s oral health campaign, “Smiles for Miles”, that focused on bringing children ages 0-5 into the dental clinic for a free preventative exam and cleaning. The campaign, now established as an annual program held during October, helps educate parents and children on healthy oral habits. During October 2021, Horizon saw 187 patients ages 0-5. 44% of those patients were new patients and 28% of the children seen had decay identified during the exam.
To meet the need of children across South Dakota and ensure they have access to dental care, the Horizon Health Foundation is raising money to support and grow “Smiles for Miles” by participating in South Dakota Gives’ fourth annual Giving Tuesday #ForSouthDakota campaign.
Following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year’s Giving Tuesday #ForSouthDakota will take place on Tuesday, November 30th. It’s a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. For the fourth year, #ForSouthDakota is uniting South Dakotans to celebrate generosity in their state. The Horizon Health Foundation invites individuals to create “Smiles for Miles” by becoming a VIP sponsor (sponsor a child – gifts of $250+/or $20.83 per month).
All gifts made now through Giving Tuesday will be matched dollar for dollar up to $6,650 because of Delta Dental of South Dakota and Central Electric Cooperative.
Delta Dental is a nonprofit oral health company working to improve the oral health of all South Dakotans. In addition to dental benefit plans, Delta Dental of South Dakota provides dental care and oral health education to kids across the state. Delta Dental of South Dakota and Horizon Health Care share a common mission of providing quality care for thousands of South Dakotans, especially in rural and frontier areas.
Mark your calendars for Giving “Toothsday” on Nov. 30, 2021, to support Horizon Health Foundation’s goal of helping 80 children (ages 0-5) receive dental care.
To donate or learn more on South Dakota Day of Giving, visit the Horizon Health Foundation webpage https://horizonhealthfoundation.com/smiles, Facebook page (Horizon Health Foundation), or call at 605-772-4553.
If you already have plans for Nov. 30, the Foundation can schedule gifts in advance of the South Dakota Day of Giving by phone or through the website.
For over 40 years, Horizon Health Care has been providing personalized, affordable, high-quality medical, dental and mental health care through a rural, community-based network in South Dakota. Horizon is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) that serves the medical, dental and mental health care needs of South Dakotans in rural, medically underserved areas through 110,000 patient visits annually in 32 community health centers in: Aberdeen, Alcester, Bison, Bryant, De Smet, Eagle Butte, Elk Point, Faith, Fort Thompson, Howard, Huron, Isabel, La Plant, Lake Preston, Martin, McIntosh, Mission, Plankinton, Wessington Springs, White River, Woonsocket and Yankton. For more information, visit www.horizonhealthcare.org.
