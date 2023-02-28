Nebraska Legislative Committee Holds Hearing On US 81 Expressway

LINCOLN, Neb. — During a legislative hearing Tuesday, State Sen. Barry DeKay said his bill creating a four-lane U.S. Highway 81 in northeast Nebraska isn’t a new project — it wraps up a half-century of unfinished business.
DeKay, a District 40 lawmaker from Niobrara, introduced LB 454 in the Nebraska Legislature. The bill would require the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) to plan, design and purchase rights-of-way for U.S. 81 and declare legislative intent to appropriate funds.
He testified on his bill Tuesday in front of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, of which he is a member. The committee took no action at the hearing but can decide the bill’s fate later in the session.
The desire for an expressway from Yankton to Norfolk has been discussed for decades, DeKay said.
“About 45 to 50 years ago, they were talking about making a four-lane for that section of Highway 81,” he said. “To me, this isn’t a new project; it’s just finishing what we started 50 years ago.”
U.S. 81 runs the north-south length of Nebraska, forming part of the transcontinental road known as the “Pan American Highway.” Currently, U.S. 81 consists of a patchwork of two-lane and four-lane highway.
DeKay wasn’t the only person favoring the bill, which also includes the completion of the expressway from Columbus to York in the southern part of the state.
Four persons testified in favor — from all along the U.S. 81 corridor — and none in opposition. In addition, the committee received 13 written messages in favor, one neutral and one in opposition.
In his testimony, DeKay stressed the safety factor. From available figures from 2013-2020, the NDOT data for the Norfolk-Yankton stretch listed 13 fatality crashes, 21 suspected serious injury crashes, 32 visible injury crashes, 37 possible injury crashes, 157 property damage-only crashes and 24 non-reportable crashes.
“There have been a lot of accidents because people are bottlenecking when they go on 81. It’s so hilly, and you can’t see around trucks, campers or combines,” he said. “You have the speed limit of 65 (miles per hour), but you still have a lot of people who want to drive 55 and others behind them who want to drive faster.”
DeKay noted the number of avoidable accidents, including those involving school buses. U.S. 81 has seen an increase in truck traffic, campers, boats and recreational vehicles, he added.
“We’re lucky the fatalities have not been greater,” he said. “We’re trying to improve safety in a couple of places, like the Highway 81-12 intersection (south of Yankton) after some really bad fatalities, including car and truck collisions.”
The Nebraska Legislature set up an expressway system in 1988, but Highway 81 from York to Columbus wasn’t completed and the nearly 60-mile stretch from Yankton to Norfolk wasn’t even listed on the plan.
The NDOT has suggested a “super two-lane” between Yankton and Norfolk as part of its long-range plan, DeKay said. However, the populations for Yankton and Norfolk, along with the U.S. 81 truck and overall traffic, already meet or exceed the NDOT criteria for an expressway, he noted.
Better transportation would benefit agriculture, whether it’s the movement of farm machinery, crops or cattle across Nebraska and to other states, he said. The improved roads would also boost economic development, he predicted.
In addition, the state has committed itself to a so-called STAR WARS program which should accelerate the already heavy tourism at Lewis and Clark Lake, DeKay said. The plans include a convention center and other improvements at Niobrara State Park and upgrades at the Weigand Marina near Crofton.
“I promise the ‘super two’ would have to be elevated if we see an increase in tourism and business that would take place in northeast Nebraska,” the senator said.
DeKay predicts tremendous growth in tourism and other visitors. “In terms of economics, STAR WARS has the potential to be a game changer,” he said.
Nebraska Farmers Union President Jon Hansen noted he lives 23 miles from U.S. 81, using the highway as an important travel artery for hauling livestock.
U.S. 81 plays a crucial role in making Nebraska attractive, Hansen said.
“We’re in the middle of the country. There’s an awful lot of economic development,” he said, noting that travelers and businesses notice the patchwork of two- and four-lane sections of Highway 81.
Hansen noted the importance of an expressway to handle planned recreation projects, especially the major STAR WARS investment.
“To me, it should be moved up as a priority because of economic development and the safety issue. With a north-south corridor, it’s logical to finish the Pan American Highway in our state,” he said.
In addition, Hansen noted the countless lives that could be saved with a safer expressway.
“I’ve had three or four close calls on the road between Norfolk and Yankton. People have campers —do you pass on the downhill? People take chances. In my opinion, it’s a very dangerous highway,” he said.
“The only road I can think of in the state of Nebraska where I’ve had more near-death experiences is Highway 75 south of Nebraska City, especially the 2019 period. That was pitiful.”
Hansen called on the commission to send HB 454 to the Senate floor for passage.
“We have a lot of needs. I think finishing up what we start ought to be a priority for our state,” he said. “What we can do to move this process along … is a good thing.”
A safe, reliable transportation system is top of mind for businesses considering expansion or relocation, according to Lisa Hurley, executive director with the York County Development Corporation.
“I’m not just selling York County; I’m selling Nebraska,” she said.
She spoke of the impact on the population and tax base. The four-lane Highway 81 would provide an important link to Interstate 80 and Interstate 29.
She noted farmers, manufacturers and truckers who don’t want to use Highway 81 because of its danger. She also believes the expressway could mean more tourism.
Dawson Brunswick, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, lent his support. He sees the completed expressway as important for workforce development and labor recruitment.
In his testimony, DeKay spoke of the expressway’s meaning for the entire state, and particularly for his home region.
“We have the opportunity to do some things in northeast Nebraska that we haven’t been doing if we open up that part of the state … and people can see what we have to offer,” he said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.