Nebraska Legislative Committee Holds Hearing On US 81 Expressway
A photo of U.S. Highway 81 looking north at the southern edge of South Yankton, Nebraska. This portion of the highway is four-lane coming out of Yankton. A measure to complete Highway 81’s four-lane conversion from Norfolk, Nebraska, to Yankton is being considered in the Nebraska Legislature.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

LINCOLN, Neb. — During a legislative hearing Tuesday, State Sen. Barry DeKay said his bill creating a four-lane U.S. Highway 81 in northeast Nebraska isn’t a new project — it wraps up a half-century of unfinished business.

DeKay, a District 40 lawmaker from Niobrara, introduced LB 454 in the Nebraska Legislature. The bill would require the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) to plan, design and purchase rights-of-way for U.S. 81 and declare legislative intent to appropriate funds.

