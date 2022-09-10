Yankton County Burn Ban Lifted For Now

The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) has announced that the burn ban for the county has been lifted for the time being due to Friday’s rain.
“Use caution if you decide to burn,” the YCOEM said in a press release issued Saturday. “Make sure you call the Yankton dispatch center on all controlled burns (605-668-5289) and remain at the burn pile until it’s out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.