Fuel Storage Sparks Concerns

With post-pandemic fuel demand, exacerbated heavily by Russia’s war in Ukraine, driving gasoline prices higher, people are taking a number of measures to try and lessen the impact on their wallets.
However, Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles said he’s noticing a number of potentially unsafe trends emerging.
“We’ve witnessed people at gas stations — especially the lower-priced ones — filling various cans and transporting it in their car,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “I assume they’re probably going to be storing it at home.”
Nickles said there are a number of things to keep in mind when it comes to the storage and transportation of gasoline, including:
• Using an approved container.
“The type of material used determines the color of can you should have,” Nickles said. “Gasoline would be red, diesel fuel would be yellow and kerosene would be blue, for example;”
• Observe limits on the amount that can be stored at a residence.
“The fire code limits the amount of gasoline that you can store at a residence,” he said. “That is 10 gallons total. The containers can be no bigger than five gallons each;”
• Use caution when transporting.
“If (containers) are being transported in a closed vehicle such as a car trunk, make sure they’re ‘nested’ or tied down so they don’t tip over,” he said. “We don’t recommend transporting in a van. A pickup is better, and make sure they’re tied down;”
• Fill containers safely.
“Make sure the containers aren’t completely full because you’ve got to have some room for expansion when the containers warm up, especially in the warmer garage area,” he said. “When you’re filling the containers at the gas station, they are not to be filled in the vehicle. We’ve witnessed hatches open on SUVs and they’re filling. I actually caught one filling through the side window of his car with the gas can sitting on the seat. This is where we have problems with fumes and static which could cause an explosion and fire. They have to be on the ground, outside of the vehicle by the gas pump.”
Nickles said it’s especially dangerous to store larger-than-normal quantities of fuel at home because it could make an unforeseen emergency situation even more dangerous.
“With this much fuel stored in buildings, if we get a fire call, that’s a huge danger to the occupants of the home and firefighters entering not knowing how much of that product is being stored in a garage,” he said.
“This is going to be a long, drawn-out deal and people are just going to have to be patient and careful.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.