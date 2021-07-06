Incidents
• A report was received at 5:06 p.m. Friday of the theft of a bicycle on Memory Lane.
• A report was received at 5:11 p.m. Friday of a residential burglary.
• A report was received at 9:36 p.m. Friday of an assault on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:17 a.m. Saturday of a residential burglary on Cedar St. Jewelry was reportedly stolen.
• A report was received at 8:05 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 12:53 p.m. Sunday of the theft of money on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 3:22 p.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on Locust St.
• A report was received at 1:24 a.m. Monday of a fight on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 2:34 a.m. Monday of a domestic incident in Yankton.
• A report was received at 9 a.m. Monday of a vehicle break-in on Maple St.
• A report was received at 9:33 a.m. Monday of vandalism on James Place.
• A report was received at 9:34 a.m. Monday of vandalism on John St.
• A report was received at 11:49 a.m. Monday of an assault on W. 11th St.
• A report was received at 1:07 p.m. Monday of a vehicle break-in on Green St.
• A report was received at 5:27 p.m. Monday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 7:56 a.m. Tuesday of the theft of a vehicle on E. 15h St.
• A report was received at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday of the theft of three flags from multiple locations in Yankton.
• A report was received at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday of a protection order violation on Goeden Dr.
• A report was received at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday of the theft of produce from gardens on Whiting Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:44 p.m. Saturday of a pasture fire west of Yankton.
• Numerous fireworks complaints were received by both the Yankton Police Department and Yankton County Sheriff’s Office.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
