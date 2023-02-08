South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) is offering scholarships to high school seniors and college students whose parents or guardians are current members of South Dakota Farm Bureau and have been for at least two years.
Applicants can consider an agriculture-focused or community-focused scholarship, depending on their major and experience with agriculture. Scholarships are awarded to students enrolled in a four-year program or those pursuing a two-year degree at a vocational school. Additionally, scholarships are not limited to high school seniors; students can apply at any point in their college level.
