Incidents
• A report was received at 5:35 p.m. Friday of the theft of money on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 6:45 p.m. Friday of a fight on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:06 a.m. Saturday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 2:41 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on W. 7th St.
• A report was received at 4:11 a.m. Sunday of a fight on Memory Lane.
• A report was received at 4:33 p.m. Sunday of a fight on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 4:43 p.m. Sunday of a fight on Locust St.
• A report was received at 5:21 a.m. Monday of a residential burglary on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 9:33 a.m. Monday of the theft of an open sign and a laundry cart from a business on Elm St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:30 p.m. Friday of a forged check being passed at a business north of Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:29 a.m. Monday of a domestic incident in Yankton County.
