PIERRE — South Dakota and three local Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) programs were recognized for achieving the prestigious “6-of-6 Award” at the JAG National Training Seminar in Louisville, Ky., this week. The local programs were Andes Central High School, Lyman High School (Presho), and Wagner High School.

The JAG 6-of-6 National Network Award acknowledges the highest-achieving states, regions, and programs that exceed national performance metrics for graduation, employment rate, full-time employment, total full-time positive outcomes, connectivity rate, and continued education rate.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.