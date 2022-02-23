A man convicted of manslaughter received a new sentence in Yankton Wednesday.
Jameson Mitchell, who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Lucas Smith in Yankton in 2019, was resentenced Wednesday to 60 years in the state penitentiary with 15 years suspended and 1,054 days credited.
Mitchell had originally been sentenced to 124 years in prison. However this sentence was vacated by the South Dakota Supreme Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.