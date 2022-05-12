Community support is a pillar of Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. values and is proud to present Servant Hearts Clinic with a check in the amount of $5,000. Servant Hearts Clinic was founded in 2012 by several community physicians who realized there is a community need for a free health care clinic.
Servant Hearts Clinic is open every Monday from 5:30-7 p.m. and no appointments are necessary. A wide range of services are provided including treatment of colds, primary care exams and early disease management such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Servant Hearts Clinic is not meant to be a medical home but is a place for patients to receive the help they need. Mental health and social work providers are on hand to connect patients with available services and agencies. Frani Kieffer, executive director of Servant Hearts Clinic, explained that “The unique thing is that the clinic is a Christian based organization, and our mission statement is in the name of Jesus, we desire to serve the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of all who come. We treat the whole person.”
All providers at the clinic are volunteers and are licensed. The clinic is available for anyone, not just Yankton residents and relies on donations and grants for support.
