The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says concrete spot repairs will be performed on U.S. Highway 81 in Yankton from the bridge over the Missouri River north to 23rd Street starting Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
The approximate time to complete the spot repairs is one month. Lane closures will be used to guide traffic through the construction areas. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained.
The prime contractor on this $3.3 million project is Diamon Surface Inc. of Rogers, Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.